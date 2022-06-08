Cassidy challenges Guest to debate

LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - Congressional candidate Michael Cassidy Wednesday has challenged incumbent U.S. Rep. Michael Guest to a debate. Cassidy led the voting on election night in Mississippi’s Third Congressional District, but with 100% of precincts reporting, the two were tied at 47% each. A third candidate, Thomas Griffin, ended up with 6% of the vote. holding a 48% to 47% edge.

“I am grateful to the people of Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District for giving me the most votes in the June 7th Republican Primary. This is the first step in replacing our current congressman with someone who better represents our conservative Mississippi values,” said Cassidy.

He then called on Guest to give the voters the opportunity to see the two of them in a debate setting. Cassidy has criticized Guest in political ads for voting for the January 6th Commission and spending bills that sent taxpayer money to Planned Parenthood and Ukraine.

Guest told our sister station, WLBT, Tuesday night that Cassidy has lied about the congressman’s pro-life position, attacked him for votes on omnibus spending bills that included funding for thousands of of groups, Planned Parenthood among them, and allowed Cassidy to define Guest’s positions. He said he will push back on that.

There has been no word yet from the Guest camp on whether he would debate Cassidy. If no candidate gets at least 50% plus one, the runoff will be Tuesday, June 28.

