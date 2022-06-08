City of Meridian Arrest Report June 8, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CHRISTOPHER D RANDLE
|1990
|5942 TUBBS RD TOOMSUBA, MS
|OBSTRUCTING PUBLIC HIGHWAY
|JEAN BOYKIN
|1991
|107 MARTHA LN BRANDON, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JOHNNY R NORRIS JR
|1982
|134 SPRINGHILL RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DESTROYING CITY PROPERTY
|JERRY WILLIAMS
|1980
|7604 NEWTON DR BILOXI, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|WILLIE DAWSON
|1994
|313 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
|TONY S JONES
|1984
|107 71ST PL APT 136 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ALLIIED RUSH
|1998
|3614 24TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|LAMAR PHILLIPS
|1984
|917 42ND AVE APT B3 MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|JOHNATHAN PATRICK
|1983
|3975 KOA CAMPGROUND RD A TOOMSUBA, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|JOSHUA R CHANCELLOR
|1980
|1213 C 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 6, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 8, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 6:43 AM on June 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:10 AM on June 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Parkway Boulevard. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 9:24 AM on June 6, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6300 block of Oakland Forrest Court. The case is currently under investigation.
At 5:59 PM on June 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of 63rd Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 1:00 AM on June 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 800 block of 53rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:01 PM on June 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Chandler Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 10:22 PM on June 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Chandler Street. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.