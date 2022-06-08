Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report June 8, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CHRISTOPHER D RANDLE19905942 TUBBS RD TOOMSUBA, MSOBSTRUCTING PUBLIC HIGHWAY
JEAN BOYKIN1991107 MARTHA LN BRANDON, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
JOHNNY R NORRIS JR1982134 SPRINGHILL RD MERIDIAN, MSDESTROYING CITY PROPERTY
JERRY WILLIAMS19807604 NEWTON DR BILOXI, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILLIE DAWSON1994313 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
JERRY WILLIAMS19807604 NEWTON DR BILOXI, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
TONY S JONES1984107 71ST PL APT 136 MERIDIAN, MSDUI
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ALLIIED RUSH19983614 24TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
LAMAR PHILLIPS1984917 42ND AVE APT B3 MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
JOHNATHAN PATRICK19833975 KOA CAMPGROUND RD A TOOMSUBA, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JOSHUA R CHANCELLOR19801213 C 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 6, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 8, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 6:43 AM on June 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:10 AM on June 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Parkway Boulevard. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 9:24 AM on June 6, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6300 block of Oakland Forrest Court. The case is currently under investigation.
At 5:59 PM on June 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of 63rd Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 1:00 AM on June 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 800 block of 53rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:01 PM on June 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Chandler Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 10:22 PM on June 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Chandler Street. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

