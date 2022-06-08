City of Meridian Arrest Report June 8, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 6:43 AM on June 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:10 AM on June 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Parkway Boulevard. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 9:24 AM on June 6, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6300 block of Oakland Forrest Court. The case is currently under investigation.

At 5:59 PM on June 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of 63rd Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 1:00 AM on June 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 800 block of 53rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 2:01 PM on June 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Chandler Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 10:22 PM on June 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Chandler Street. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.