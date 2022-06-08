Excited customers flock to new Starbucks at Threefoot Hotel

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Coffee lovers filled the new Starbucks location at the Threefoot Hotel all day Wednesday.

The 22nd Avenue location opened bright and early, ready to provide customers with the full Starbucks experience. EMBDC President Bill Hannah and Threefoot developer John Tampa were the first customers.

Starbucks is open Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

They say store hours will change in the near future.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.