Advertisement

Excited customers flock to new Starbucks at Threefoot Hotel

Starbucks opens at Threefoot Hotel
Starbucks opens at Threefoot Hotel(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Coffee lovers filled the new Starbucks location at the Threefoot Hotel all day Wednesday.

The 22nd Avenue location opened bright and early, ready to provide customers with the full Starbucks experience. EMBDC President Bill Hannah and Threefoot developer John Tampa were the first customers.

Starbucks is open Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

They say store hours will change in the near future.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage...
Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month
Jonathan Mayatt charged with not giving his animals a rabies shot.
Man arrested for not vaccinating animals
Cedric Silliman
Man arrested, stolen vehicle recovered
Garth Brooks says his Birmingham concert will be recorded
‘Really lucky to be here’: Garth Brooks holds news conference ahead of Birmingham show
Mississippi’s congressional primaries are Tuesday, June 7. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Congressional primaries are Tuesday in Mississippi

Latest News

World Changers is helping renovate a house in Meridian.
World Changers are back in Meridian
Tuscaloosa World War II honored at the U.S. Navy Memorial
Tuscaloosa World War II honored at the U.S. Navy Memorial
With medical marijuana now legal in Mississippi, dispensaries and associated businesses could...
Medical marijuana-related businesses coming to Meridian
Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson said no statewide issues were reported to his...
Watson: No statewide issues, some miscommunication in primaries