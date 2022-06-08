Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 8, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Mayatt charged with not giving his animals a rabies shot.
Man arrested for not vaccinating animals
Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage...
Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month
Garth Brooks says his Birmingham concert will be recorded
‘Really lucky to be here’: Garth Brooks holds news conference ahead of Birmingham show
Cedric Silliman
Man arrested, stolen vehicle recovered
Mississippi’s congressional primaries are Tuesday, June 7. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Congressional primaries are Tuesday in Mississippi

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 8, 2022
Court documents state Edafe Onoetiyi, 34, of Nigeria, but living in Dallas, Texas; and Susan...
Two plead guilty in Mississippi to conspiracy in Nigerian fraud scheme
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 7, 2022
Daily Docket 6
Kemper County Arrest Report June 6, 2022