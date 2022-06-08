Medical marijuana-related businesses coming to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With medical marijuana now legal in Mississippi, dispensaries and associated businesses could soon be seen in the city of Meridian as potential buyers are looking for land to build their facilities.

WTOK News 11 spoke with the Community Development Director Craig Hitt who said Meridian has become an interest for people dealing with the medical marijuana program.

“We have received numerous calls, and actually, even some visits by individuals who are looking at putting in either a growing site, a production site, or a dispensary site. So Meridian seems to be a very interesting place for a lot of these folks in looking at the opportunities that medical marijuana brings,” said Hitt.

Meridian is allowing medical marijuana dispensaries inside the city limits, while Lauderdale County is not. However, people who live outside the city and have medical marijuana cards may purchase it in Meridian, possess it and use it in their homes.

We spoke with a local man who favors medical marijuana and is applying for the card to help with his illness.

“I’m sure that it can help a lot of other people. It can help you with emotional issues such as depression and anxiety, but of course because of what it is, it has been known that it might make some people more anxious. It might make some people more paranoid, but it will help other people, I’m sure of that,” said Marty McCann, a Veteran.

News 11 reached out to several clinics and hospitals in the city about medical marijuana as a treatment, but no one could talk to us.

