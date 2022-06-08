Advertisement

Medical marijuana-related businesses coming to Meridian

With medical marijuana now legal in Mississippi, dispensaries and associated businesses could...
With medical marijuana now legal in Mississippi, dispensaries and associated businesses could soon be seen in the city of Meridian as potential buyers are looking for land to build their facilities.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With medical marijuana now legal in Mississippi, dispensaries and associated businesses could soon be seen in the city of Meridian as potential buyers are looking for land to build their facilities.

WTOK News 11 spoke with the Community Development Director Craig Hitt who said Meridian has become an interest for people dealing with the medical marijuana program.

“We have received numerous calls, and actually, even some visits by individuals who are looking at putting in either a growing site, a production site, or a dispensary site. So Meridian seems to be a very interesting place for a lot of these folks in looking at the opportunities that medical marijuana brings,” said Hitt.

Meridian is allowing medical marijuana dispensaries inside the city limits, while Lauderdale County is not. However, people who live outside the city and have medical marijuana cards may purchase it in Meridian, possess it and use it in their homes.

We spoke with a local man who favors medical marijuana and is applying for the card to help with his illness.

“I’m sure that it can help a lot of other people. It can help you with emotional issues such as depression and anxiety, but of course because of what it is, it has been known that it might make some people more anxious. It might make some people more paranoid, but it will help other people, I’m sure of that,” said Marty McCann, a Veteran.

News 11 reached out to several clinics and hospitals in the city about medical marijuana as a treatment, but no one could talk to us.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage...
Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month
Jonathan Mayatt charged with not giving his animals a rabies shot.
Man arrested for not vaccinating animals
Cedric Silliman
Man arrested, stolen vehicle recovered
Garth Brooks says his Birmingham concert will be recorded
‘Really lucky to be here’: Garth Brooks holds news conference ahead of Birmingham show
Mississippi’s congressional primaries are Tuesday, June 7. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Congressional primaries are Tuesday in Mississippi

Latest News

Tuscaloosa World War II honored at the U.S. Navy Memorial
Tuscaloosa World War II honored at the U.S. Navy Memorial
Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson said no statewide issues were reported to his...
Watson: No statewide issues, some miscommunication in primaries
New nurses are getting an opportunity to ease into their transition from school to work-life in...
Anderson Regional Health System offers Nurse Residency Program to new nurses
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers