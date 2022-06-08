Funeral service for Mary Upchurch will be held Friday, June 10, 2022, 11:00 AM at Blackwater Baptist Church with Bro. Allan Singletary officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Mary Upchurch, age 91, of Daleville passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Bedford Care of Marion.

Survivors include her children, Linda Ward Crane, Larry Ward (Judy), and Vickie Singletary (Allan); grandchildren, Robbie Green (Melanie), Mary-Margaret Adams (Shane), Allen Ward (Bethany), Ryan Ward (Amanda), Ashley Lawless (Ed), Lesley Singletary, and Bailey Singletary; great-grandchildren, Savannah and Ward Adams, Anna Katherine and Katie Allyn Ward, Hunter and Holly Green, Madison Adams, and Sully Lawless; siblings, Joe Watson, Jane Stuart and Grace Darville; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by husbands, Edward Ward, Joe B. Ross, and Willie Upchurch; siblings, Newton Watson and John Watson; grandchild, Melanie Adams and Brandy Ward; parents, Will and Thelma Watson.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Ward, Robbie Green, Ward Adams, Mark Watson, Aaron Watson, Eric Collins, and Jeremy Collins.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Visitation will be held Friday, June 10, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM at Blackwater Baptist Church prior to service.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721