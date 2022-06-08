A private family memorial service will be held at a later date for Mrs. Karen Lampton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Lampton, 66, of Meridian, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Lampton worked at Bailey Lumber Company of over 20 years. She enjoyed her family and she loved civil war re-enactments in her spare time, where she had many friends, who will miss her dearly. She was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Mrs. Lampton is survived by her husband of over 29 years, Paul Lampton, Sr.; her children Paul Lampton, Jr (Kim), Christopher Lampton (Mandy), Brandon Smith, and Patrick Lampton; five grandchildren, and one great-grandson. One Brother, Gary Smith, as well as a host extended family members.

The Lampton family suggests memorials be made as donations to The Trail of Honor in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

