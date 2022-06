Services for Mrs. Mattie Earl Love will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 11 am at St. Paul UM Church, Meridian. Burial: Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery, Meridian. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Love, 94, of Meridian, who passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022 at her residence. Viewing: Monday, June 13, 2022 from 10-10:45 am at St. Paul UM Church, Meridian.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home