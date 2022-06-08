North Hills St. Taco Bell reopens

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many people will no longer have to drive across town to order their favorite meal off the Taco Bell menu.

You may have noticed the flags or the cars in the parking lot at Taco Bell on North Hills Street. That’s because it’s now open after over a year of being shut down.

In May of 2021, the North Hills location closed and was demolished after a fire caused damage to the building.

Now- a new and improved Taco Bell stands in its place. News 11 talked to employees who said they opened Friday, June 3rd.

So whether it’s the famous Mexican pizza or a burrito, all you Taco Bell lovers can go back to picking up food at the popular location as it’s back in business.

