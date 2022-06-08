Advertisement

Palazzo, Ezell head to runoff for 4th Congressional District Republican nomination

Republic voters in South Mississippi will head back to the polls in three weeks after a close race to decide which GOP candidate will go on for a chance to represent the Mississippi 4th Congressional District.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Republic voters in South Mississippi will head back to the polls in three weeks after a close race to decide which GOP candidate will go on for a chance to represent the Mississippi 4th Congressional District.

Incumbent Steven Palazzo will head to the runoff with 32% of the vote as of election night.

“It’s an honor to serve south Mississippi, and it’s something I do not take for granted. I’m grateful for our supporters and volunteers who worked hard in this election and who will work hard to help us over the next three weeks. We now turn our attention to the run-off, and we will not be out-worked. We will continue talking to voters about what we’ve been able to accomplish and our plans for promoting policies to restore economic growth, secure our borders, and keep Americans safe,” said Congressman Steven Palazzo in a statement sent to WLOX. “I thank all of the voters for the faith they have put in me, and trust that they will support me again on June 28 so we can continue to fight the dangerous agenda of Congressional Democrats and take back a Republican majority.”

Who Palazzo would face in the runoff came down to the wire. Mike Ezell and Clay Wagner were separated by mere hundreds of votes during the night. In the end, Ezell edged out Wagner by a margin of more than 1,000 votes.

Former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree secured the Democratic nomination with 86% of the unofficial vote.

Absentee and affidavit ballots still have to be counted before these results are made official.

One Libertarian candidate, Alden Patrick Johnson, will be on the ballot in November.

The general election is set for November 8, 2022.

Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District includes Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone, George, Marion, Lamar, Forrest, Perry, Greene, Jones and Wayne counties, as well as a portion of Clarke County.

CLICK HERE to see the full breakdown of Tuesday’s results.

