Possible severe thunderstorms today

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Not only is it hot and humid, the entire viewing area is under a severe risk zone today. The counties that are under a, level 2 out or 5, slight risk for severe weather are Neshoba, Kemper, and Sumter. The counties that are under a, level 1 out of 5, marginal risk for severe weather are Newton, Lauderdale, Clarke, and Choctaw. It is important to stay weather aware as early as 2PM until 7PM as storms move through the area.

Showers and storms linger in the area early Thursday morning. Friday brings our next chance of severe storms.

