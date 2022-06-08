Advertisement

Sex abuse survivors give recommendations to Southern Baptist Convention

By Megan Plotka
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Survivors of sexual abuse by Southern Baptist clergy members gave their own recommendations on reforms they want to see in the convention.

The Southern Baptist Convention released hundreds of names of clergy members accused of sexual violence. The convention’s Sexual Abuse Task Force released its own recommendations to solve the sexual abuse problem in the church, including creating a position that would receive allegations of abuse and sexual abuse preventionn training.

A group of survivors is putting forth their own recommendations

“These are the people who have had direct experience both with the abuse and with the church,” said Melanie Sakoda, the Survivor Support Coordinator at SNAP. “Their voices need to be heard if you really want to start an effective method of dealing with abuse within the Southern Baptist Convention.”

The group of survivors wants to see similar changes, but they want them to be led independently, not by the church.

“A lot of times abuse survivors no longer are associated with the church They’re not necessarily comfortable Any amount of space you can give it away from the church you’re going to make it more likely that people are going to come forward”

They want to create an independent Commission to receive reports about clergy sex abuse and a ‘ministry check’ database that’s open to the public and run independently. They also want a ‘survivor restoration fund’ and a memorial for survivors at the national Southern Baptist Convention headquarters.

The Executive Committee will vote on the Sexual Abuse Task Force’s reform recommendations at their annual convention starting on Sunday.

