Total Pain Care team of the week: 9U baseball state games champions

This week's Total Pain Care team of the week is the state games champions for 9U baseball.
This week's Total Pain Care team of the week is the state games champions for 9U baseball.
By Shahji Adam
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the state games champions for 9U baseball.

This team is one of the first teams to win their medals after opening ceremonies finished this past weekend after the team went 4-0 in the tournament.

Congratulations to the 9U baseball team for winning the state games and for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

