U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary too close to call

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Rep. Michael Guest briefly spoke Tuesday night as votes trickled in during the U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary.

Guest is neck-and-neck with Michael Cassidy, a former Navy pilot who criticizes Guest for being in the minority of Republicans who voted to create a committee to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Guest was first elected in 2018 in central Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District after serving as a district attorney in Rankin and Madison counties.

[See the election results as they come in]

No Democratic primary is being held because Shuwaski A. Young was unopposed for the nomination. He will be on the general election ballot.

