Both GOP Third District Congressional candidates comment on election results

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Both of the Republican candidates who are in a runoff June 28 spoke with News 11 about the close race. Michael Cassidy held a slight lead over incumbent Rep. Michael Guest but both had 47% of the vote in Tuesday’s primary.

Cassidy spoke about some hot button issues, like pro-life legislation. He said his belief in protecting the unborn is one thing that won over voters at the polls.

“We need somebody to truly be pro-life and to fight for the unborn, because those are the bills that give the money directly to Planned Parenthood and they use it to kill unborn children,” said Cassidy. “What we have to say and what we have pledged to do is that I will never vote for a single bill that gives any money to Planned Parenthood whatsoever and Mississippi voters appreciate that,” said Cassidy.

Cassidy also spoke about supporting service members.

“That I stood up for the America First principles of focusing on our country and our countrymen before the interest of the donor class, before the interest of foreign entities, and that is something that a lot of people in D.C., unfortunately, that’s not their position,” said Cassidy.

Guest said he wants to remind voters of what he stands for and encourages voters to do their research to find the facts about each candidate.

“I think what I would ask them to look at what he stands for and look at what we stand for. And, again, Cassidy has not run on anything that he wants to do. His whole campaign has been attack ads on the things that I have done. He has misconstrued that,” said Guest. “He has given half-truths and in some cases he has just lied. Saying I support Planned Parenthood. If you go to Planned Parenthood’s website, you will see that I have a ranking of zero with Planned Parenthood,” said Guest.

Guest said voter participation overall was low and he wants to encourage citizens to make their voice heard at the polls in the runoff.

“Unless you voted in the Democratic Primary, the Third District, everyone who either voted previously or who just failed to go vote has the ability to go cast their vote. We are going to encourage them to go do that. We think that is our patriotic duty,” said Guest.

The runoff election will be Tuesday, June 28.

