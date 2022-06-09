Advertisement

City statement: Meridian police officer died in shooting

Scene of a shooting in which a Meridian police officer was shot June 9, 2022.
Scene of a shooting in which a Meridian police officer was shot June 9, 2022.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - About 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a call went out over police radios of an ‘officer down’ at the 2400 block of 51st Avenue.

The city of Meridian later issued a statement saying the police officer died. The city plans to have a news briefing at some point Thursday evening. The name was not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updated information.

