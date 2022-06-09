Clear for the remainder of the day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Despite waking up to some stormy weather, we are in store for a beautiful day. There will be plenty of sunshine, and a mix of clouds. A spotty shower is possible with the amount of moisture that is in the air. You may want to keep your umbrella handy just in case.

The possibility for severe thunderstorms move into the area Friday. We are under a, level 2 out of 5, slight risk for severe weather. You want to remain weather aware and have multiple ways to receive weather information. Damaging winds, with wind gust up to 60+ mph are possible. Hail is also a possible threat for tomorrow. Storm Team 11 will keep you updated as the storms roll in.

