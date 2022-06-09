Advertisement

Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker found guilty of reckless endangerment

Former Alabama star Jay Barker has been found guilty of reckless endangerment after an incident...
Former Alabama star Jay Barker has been found guilty of reckless endangerment after an incident in Tennessee in January 2022.(Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (WBRC) - Former Alabama star Jay Barker has been found guilty of reckless endangerment after an incident in Tennessee in January 2022.

Barker was originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an affidavit said that Barker tried to hit his wife and a friend with his car, but missed. He was found guilty of a lesser charge of reckless endangerment, which is a misdemeanor.

Barker has been sentenced to 11 months and 29 days probation.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage...
Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary too close to call
U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary headed to a runoff
Congressional candidate Michael Cassidy (left) Wednesday challenged incumbent U.S. Rep. Michael...
Guest declines Cassidy’s challenge to debate
Kelly Baldridge, 24, of Ellisville (left), and Summer Myrick, 24, of Laurel (right), were...
2 Jones Co. mothers charged with child abuse after newborns test positive for meth

Latest News

Louisville, Miss., has enacted an emergency curfew through June 22.
Louisville hopes city-wide emergency curfew can help police get more illegal guns off the street
The Etowah County Sheriff's Office reported a "police incident" Thursday outside Walnut...
Man killed outside elementary school in officer-involved shooting in Alabama, sheriff says
The threat for severe storms with damaging wind is increasing
Weather Alert Day for Friday: Severe risk is increasing
‘Folks are screaming, ‘I believe!’ now’: Coach Prime graces Sports Illustrated cover
‘Folks are screaming, ‘I believe!’ now’: Coach Prime graces Sports Illustrated cover