Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker found guilty of reckless endangerment
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE (WBRC) - Former Alabama star Jay Barker has been found guilty of reckless endangerment after an incident in Tennessee in January 2022.
Barker was originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an affidavit said that Barker tried to hit his wife and a friend with his car, but missed. He was found guilty of a lesser charge of reckless endangerment, which is a misdemeanor.
Barker has been sentenced to 11 months and 29 days probation.
