Gas prices hit an all time high

Image of cars at gas pump
Image of cars at gas pump(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The country hit a grim milestone today. The national average for the price of gas surpassed 5-dollars a gallon for the first time.

People are having to change their lives to afford to be able to get around; with the average American paying five dollars a gallon and the average Mississippian paying four dollars and fifty cents a gallon, lives are changing and not for the better.  Cutting back is something many families might have to do to get by.

“When gas prices go up, you cut back. When milk goes up in price, you change your strategy on milk so milk and gas and anything else that you want to do with your family you have to cut back in other areas to improve your quality of life for your family,” said Darryl Bush.

Cutting back is something many families are suffering right now due to the rise in gas prices. Families have to consider if the things they do are actually necessary to their normal lives.

“Well, it hurts with the price of fuel the way it is. You can’t buy a lot of groceries you would normally buy the things that you would want you don’t do anymore because you can only afford the things you need. It’s like 21 gallons of gas today cost me 93 dollars,” said Ricky Ault.

Gas prices are intended to stay high and even climb higher.

