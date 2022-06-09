Lower lake at Bonita dropped for dam inspection

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Some people might have noticed that one of the lakes at Bonita Lakes is lower than it is usual.

Utilities Director Jimmy Eckman said the dam has been slowly leaking. They decided to lower the lake level in order to find the problem. Eckman said the situation is not a cause for concern and should be resolved soon.

“We noticed some seepage in the dam area,” Eckman said. “We contacted our contracted engineer that helps us with the dams and he recommended that we lower the level of the lake to do further investigation of the seepage.”

The lower lake is roughly 50 acres while the upper lake is 600 acres large.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.