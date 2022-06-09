MDOC probation officer guilty of four counts of embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Department of Correction probation officer has pleaded guilty to four counts of embezzlement.

State Auditor Shad White says Dendrick Hurd abused his position as an MDOC probation/parole officer to embezzle money from people attempting to pay court-ordered fees and fines.

Hurd was arrested by Special Agents from the State Auditor’s office in December of 2021.

“In this case, the defendant did not think anyone was watching, and he was wrong. We will continue to fight against fraud in every case,” said Auditor White. “I am thankful to the investigators and prosecutors for their hard work.”

Dendrick Hurd will serve six years in prison and five years on probation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.