Meridian hosts seven teams in summer tournament

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School hosted seven teams in their Shootout Tournament on Thursday. The tournament hosted Meridian and Newton’s boys and girls basketball teams, Quitman, Bay Springs, West Jones boys basketball teams in 10 minute four quarter games with a running clock.

The Wildcat boys started the action taking on Newton in game one. The Meridian boys have had a very busy summer schedule already. They played last week at Bay Springs. On Monday they played at Jones and on Tuesday they played four games at East Mississippi and then went back to Jones for two more games.

During Thursdays games coach Norman was testing out his strength of his younger guys.

Meridian head coach Ron Norman said, “Well I started my sophomores and my J.V. team against a varsity team. And I’m really proud of that second group for stepping up and making plays today. This summer is about playing ball and evaluating your team and getting better.”

The Meridian boys beat Newton 44-27.

The Quitman Panthers were also participating in the tournament. They took on Bay Springs in their first game.

Quitman would trail by as much as 20 points heading into halftime but the Panthers would come back out with a dominate performance in the second half to cut this lead within five points.

Bay Springs would hold on to get the win 41-33.

The Lady Wildcats also played in the tournament against Newton, they were the only girls teams to play against one another.

Meridian and Newton would go scoreless until the last three minutes of the first quarter. Since the Lady Wildcats are still rebuilding from the nine seniors they lost, they are looking for new star to arise.

One player who stepped up was La Princess Powell. She was key with lay ups and being aggressive on defense for the Wildcats.

There is still work to be done but the Lady Wildcats are happy to return to the hard wood.

“Much needed,” said head coach Deneshia Faulkner. “I think it was great. Our kids got out. You know we have a lot of work to do but it is to be expected, it is June. But you know I’m proud of them for their effort. We lost nine seniors but at the end of the day, we’re still meridian and we still have to stay true to our culture and our identity.”

The Lady Wildcats held Newton to only two three pointers and two free throws beating the Tigers 28-8.

