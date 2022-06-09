Advertisement

Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association Summer Conference 2022

Rankin Co. sheriff notes rise in officer-involved cases
Mississippi Sheriffs' Association program booklet
Mississippi Sheriffs' Association program booklet(WLBT)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sheriffs from around the state are meeting in Biloxi this week for their annual convention.

It is also proving to be a summit about how law enforcement is looking for new ways to meet the demands of skyrocketing crime.

There was a question and answer session with Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain, who has been in law enforcement for nearly a half-century.

Cain and Deputy Commissioner Jay Mallett discussed housing the state’s more than 17,000 inmates and rehabilitation programs with the county law enforcement leaders.

A big concern though is what they say is the current climate against law enforcement.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said, ”Crime is still not real bad in Rankin County but what bothers me the most is my first two terms as sheriff, I had 3 officer-involved shootings. This last term, in 2.5 years, I’ve had 5 incidents of officer-involved shootings. I think [it’s] the atmosphere of anti-police, the economy, COVID, and several different factors, but what concerns me is the violence towards police.”

The Mississippi Sheriffs Conference ends Friday.

