Mr. Dietmar Goetz

Dietmar Goetz
Dietmar Goetz
Dietmar Goetz(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Funeral services for Mr. Dietmar Goetz will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Calvin Price officiating.  Burial will follow at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Dietmar Goetz, 81, of Meridian, Mississippi died on June 8, 2022.

Dietmar was born in East Prussia and immigrated to America with his father in 1954.  He served in the United States Air Force where he met the love of his life, Mary Edith Hales.  They soon married and they moved to New York and then to Connecticut before his wife stated that it was too cold and she wanted to go home.  They moved to Mississippi, which he came to love.  He was a professor at Meridian Community College until his retirement.  He enjoyed many passions from bowling, tennis, golf, and fishing – but probably hunting most of all.  He was the last surviving founding member of the East Mississippi Sportsman’s Association and had lifelong friendships at the deer camp where he loved to spend his spare time.  He and his wife Mary loved square dancing and they were able to travel back to his homeland of Germany several times along with visits to many other countries.  Dietmar was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto Goetz and Anna Goetz.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Goetz; his children, Tammy McAdams (Mike) and Michael Goetz (Donna Baxley); his sister, Edna Szymanski; a grandson, David Michael Goetz; and many loved nieces and nephews.

The Goetz family would like to thank all of the staff and amazing caregivers at The Lighthouse in Ocean Springs who have taken such great care of Mr. Goetz.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:45 on Tuesday, June 14 prior to the funeral at noon.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

