New solid waste plan discussed during Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors public hearing

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A new solid waste management plan and a proposed solid waste transfer station were once again discussed between the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors and the community.

The supervisors heard from concerned residents during a public hearing Monday.

Supervisor Jonathan Wells said it’s required by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for the county to have a solid waste plan with an added plan to reduce solid waste. He said this is where the idea of a waste transfer station originated.

Wells said this is a process years in the making that would help reduce the county’s solid waste by 25%. The proposed transfer station’s location is in the Industrial Park off of Interstate 20/59.

During the public hearing, Wells said some companies and residents voiced concerns about the location. But Wells said the transfer station could help solve many current problems.

“It also picks back up in recycling which is important to a lot of our citizens. So that is a big deal to us I think that is a big deal to our community. One of the things that the transfer station proposes to do is once they collect and pull out the recyclables, they’re to take the rest of that waste out of town. So that keeps it out of our local landfills and that helps fight some of the problems that we heard about. Buzzards’ things like that--that our community is dealing with,” said Wells.

MDEQ guidelines require the county to have citizen participation in the plan. Wells said during the meeting people voiced that the supervisors should have done more to announce the proposal for the transfer station. Wells said the board sent letters out to adjacent landowners, posted flyers in the courthouse, and inside Marion, and the city of Meridian’s government-owned facilities.

“We actually had citizens that were on our solid waste committee that we appointed or asked to be a part of from the community that is in the community near or adjacent to where the proposed site is for the transfer station. So, we knew that would be one way that the information got out, was through our citizenry that was on that committee,” said Wells.

Although the transfer station was a hot topic of the meeting, Wells said there’s so much more that goes into the solid waste plan than just the transfer station.

“We also have our facilities that are privately owned throughout the county that are wanting to do expansions and where trash is taken to. So, it’s not just the transfer station that’s inside that policy. It also deals with white goods at our barns that are being picked up. That service we provide to our citizens. So, all that is buried within that solid waste plan of how the county operates and handles garbage. There are other companies that we’re talking about Waste Management and Waste Pro. They’re asking to expand their landfills. MDEQ has to look at all of that and they have the final say,” said Wells.

Public comments for the solid waste plan are open until June 17th. Wells said the board will have 90 days after public comments close, to vote on the plan.

Wells said even if the board votes to approve the transfer station, MDEQ still has to approve the entire solid waste plan.

