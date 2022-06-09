Advertisement

Russell James Kangas, III

Russell James Kangas, III
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Memorial visitation for Russell James Kangas, III will be from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. A private interment will be held at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Kangas, 28, of Meridian, passed away May 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI

Russell was generous and kind to all who met him; he also enjoyed bringing joy to others and making people laugh. He will be remembered as a loving son, grandson, brother, cousin, uncle, and friend to many. Russell had a deep love for family. He was a graduate of Southeast High School. In his spare time, Russell enjoyed music, writing, and video games. Russell was a truck driver for many years and enjoyed seeing sights by way of roads across the U.S.

Russell is survived by his parents Russell, Jr and Selena Kangas; siblings, Wesley Boykin (Selena), Christen Kangas, and Alexis Kangas. Paternal grandparents Russell and Deborah Kangas and Diann Blackburn; maternal grandparents Carolyn Boykin;  as well as a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and two nephews.

Mr. Kangas is preceded in death by his Maternal grandfather, Donny Boykin; and a niece, Presleigh Boykin.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Most Read

Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage...
Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary too close to call
U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary headed to a runoff
Congressional candidate Michael Cassidy (left) Wednesday challenged incumbent U.S. Rep. Michael...
Cassidy challenges Guest to debate
Kelly Baldridge, 24, of Ellisville (left), and Summer Myrick, 24, of Laurel (right), were...
2 Jones Co. mothers charged with child abuse after newborns test positive for meth

Latest News

Dietmar Goetz
Mr. Dietmar Goetz
Mrs. Frances Patterson
Bonita Lakes
Lower lake at Bonita dropped for dam inspection
World Changers is helping renovate a house in Meridian.
World Changers are back in Meridian