Russell James Kangas, III

Mr. Kangas, 28, of Meridian, passed away May 22, 2022 in Detroit, MI

Russell was generous and kind to all who met him; he also enjoyed bringing joy to others and making people laugh. He will be remembered as a loving son, grandson, brother, cousin, uncle, and friend to many. Russell had a deep love for family. He was a graduate of Southeast High School. In his spare time, Russell enjoyed music, writing, and video games. Russell was a truck driver for many years and enjoyed seeing sights by way of roads across the U.S.

Russell is survived by his parents Russell, Jr and Selena Kangas; siblings, Wesley Boykin (Selena), Christen Kangas, and Alexis Kangas. Paternal grandparents Russell and Deborah Kangas and Diann Blackburn; maternal grandparents Carolyn Boykin; as well as a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and two nephews.

Mr. Kangas is preceded in death by his Maternal grandfather, Donny Boykin; and a niece, Presleigh Boykin.

