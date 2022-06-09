Severe risk this evening... then again on Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Severe storms have moved into our area from the NW, and they have a history of producing damaging wind. There’s a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for areas along and north of I-20 in the WTOK area until 10PM. This means that severe storms are possible, so make sure to have ways of getting an alerts that may be issued.

Thankfully, the storms have been weakening as they roll through our area. Hopefully, that trend continues and the Watch will end early. However, a cold front will cross our area overnight, and it could lead to showers and storms redeveloping by the AM commute time on Thursday. Thankfully, these shouldn’t be severe, but they’ll just lead to a rainy start to the day for some areas. Once the AM showers end, only isolated showers are possible (if any) by the afternoon. Slightly drier and cooler air will move in on a north wind behind the previously mentioned front...so it’ll be a tad cooler Thursday with highs near 90 degrees.

Friday, the front will remain stalled just south of our area, and there will be a potent complex of storms that could form and move into our area from the northwest. So, threatening weather is possible for the last day of the work week, and there’s a Slight Risk for Severe Storms in our area on Friday. Make sure to have ways of getting alerts. Rain cooled air will keep highs in the upper 80s, but that will be short-lived.

Saturday and Sunday, highs will climb back into the low 90s. There will be a chance for a few showers on Saturday, and only spotty showers are possible Sunday.

First Alert: Next week, an upper-level ridge of high pressure (or heat dome) will build over our area. This will mean high heat and humidity for us. Highs will reach the mid 90s, but the heat index values could reach up to 105 or hotter. Stay tuned for updates on this potential for dangerous heat.

