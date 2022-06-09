Tigers vs Warriors set for State Game baseball title

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southeast Lauderdale Tigers will host the Choctaw Central Warriors for the high school baseball state game championship.

Pool play officially started on Wednesday and Choctaw Central had the first game of the day and the Warriors beat Northeast Lauderdale 5-3 to move on to the championship round.

Southeast Lauderdale had the final game of the day and they beat Pelahatchie 7-3 to grab the final spot in the championship game.

Tigers win 7-3 over pelahatchie!!!



We play in the championship game tomorrow night at 6:00 vs Choctaw Central at Tiger Field! Come support the guys! #Tigers — Southeast Lauderdale Tigers Baseball (@SELTigerBSB) June 8, 2022

First pitch is schedule for Thursday at 6 p.m.

