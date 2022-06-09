USM duo prepares for outdoor track finales

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – University of Southern Mississippi track and field standouts Corvell Todd and Marquasha Myers are set to compete at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore,

The events will take place on Friday and Saturday at Hayward Stadium.

High Jump Stream (Friday at 7:30 p.m. CT)

High Jump Live Results

Triple Jump Stream (Saturday at 4:50 p.m. CT)

Triple Jump Live Results

”I’m really proud of these two student-athletes,” USM coach Jon Stuart said. “Marquasha and Corvell have both earned the right to be here on this stage. They have worked tirelessly the whole season, and I’m excited to watch them compete against the nation’s best.”

To qualify in the high jump, Todd scratched his first time at the NCAA East Preliminary, before stringing together three jumps—each more impressive than the last.

He needed just two attempts to clear 6 feet, 8 3/4 inches, while Todd cleared marks of 6-10 3/4 and 7- 1/2 in one attempt.

While failing to clear 7-1 3/4 in three attempts, Todd’s last successful jump secured him a spot in Eugene. Todd finished seventh overall and his mark bested all but five jumpers that competed in the NCAA West Preliminary.

His 7-1/2 mark is Todd’s best since the War Eagle Invitational in April, where he cleared 7-3. His record jump still stands at 7′6.

Myers punched her ticket to nationals with a career-best performance in the women’s triple jump at the NCAA East Preliminary.

Myers began the day with a jump of 42 feet, 3/4 inches, placing her just outside qualifying position.

Her second attempt, Myers failed to best her previous mark, managing just 39-5 1/4.

Needing to make up a 3.25″ gap with her last jump, Myers leapt to a career record of 42 feet, 7 inches, propelling her to NCAA Nationals.

Myers became the third Golden Eagle triple jumper and first in10 season to qualify for nationals, joining Ashley May (2010) and former 2012 national champion Ganna Demydova (2011, 2012).

