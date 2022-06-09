Advertisement

Weather Alert Day for Friday: Severe risk is increasing

The threat for severe storms with damaging wind is increasing
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The risk for severe storms is increasing in our area. A complex of storms is expected to move out of the Plains, hold together, and possibly intensify as it moves into our area from the NW by Friday afternoon. Models have been rather consistent outlining this potential, and the Storm Prediction Center has parts of our area under an Enhanced (Level 3 out of 5) Risk for Severe Storms on Friday.

Damaging wind is going to be the highest threat from this system, and the potential for wind gusts at or over 70mph is possible. Hail is also a lower threat, and a tornado can’t be ruled out. The best timing for this complex to roll through will be between 2PM and 7PM. Make sure to have ways of getting alerts during this time, and secure any loose yard or porch items before Friday’s storms arrive.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates, and a great way to do that is through the Free WTOK Weather App. If you haven’t downloaded it, now is a good time to do so.

