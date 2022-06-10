City of Meridian Arrest Report June 9, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:22 AM on June 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3400 block of Grandview Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 4:38 PM on June 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of 22nd Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 12:38 PM on June 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2000 block of 31st Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:59 PM on June 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2900 block of 15th Place. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:57 AM on June 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.