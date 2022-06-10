City of Meridian Arrest Report June 9, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|NICKI L BASS
|1987
|1515 49TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|JOYCE ROCKETTE
|1959
|4203 38TH ST APT 2 MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|LATEISHA M ADAMS
|1995
|200 23RD ST APT 151 MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|CHARLENE S EVANS
|1979
|4914 SHUMATE RD APT H2 MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 9, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:22 AM on June 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3400 block of Grandview Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 4:38 PM on June 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of 22nd Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 12:38 PM on June 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2000 block of 31st Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:59 PM on June 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2900 block of 15th Place. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:57 AM on June 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.