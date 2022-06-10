Advertisement

Community member sends condolences to fallen officer’s family

Community member sends condolences to family.
By Christen Hyde
Published: Jun. 10, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The community had a memorial placed outside the Meridian Police Department of candles and encouraging words for the Meridian Police Department who was killed in the line of duty Thursday.

Some of the community attended the press conference Friday to offer condolences to the family and the police department.

Tabitha Jones wanted to extend her condolences to the family.

“I would like to say to Officer Croom’s family that we love him, and we will be praying for you. We want flowers to come on his behalf to give in honor to him of being a great police officer,” said Jones.

The Croom family asked via social media that in lieu of flowers, that donations be sent to the Croom Foundation.

