Employment agency voices concerns on job market

Now Hiring sign
By Christen Hyde
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Inflation is hitting almost every part of life for Americans all across the country and the queen city is no exception.

Higher prices at the grocery stores and at the pump may be causing people to look for secondary jobs.

Employment agencies like Crane Employment are trying to help clients find jobs and they explain what issues they keep running into when trying to find work opportunities.

The main problem is really an application flow. In the past years, when we have done this we would routinely interview between 10 to 50 people a week. There is some times now where I don’t interview 10 times a week. I believe that right now that there’s a lot of people that are simply not wanting to go to work when there are plenty of jobs available,” said Charles Crane, an employee with Crane Employment.

Crane Employment currently has several industrial jobs ranging from mechanics, welders, machinists, general labor and warehouse workers.

If you would like to learn more about other job opportunities with Crane Employment, you can check out their website.

