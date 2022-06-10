Advertisement

First Alert, Weather Alert Day

Severe Risk Zone
Severe Risk Zone(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Friday. Today is a First Alert, Weather Alert Day.

We are dealing with the possibility for severe thunderstorms. These storms leave portions of Neshoba and Newton under a level 3, enhanced risk for severe weather. The rest of the viewing area is under a level 2, slight risk for severe weather.

Damaging winds, with wind gust up to 70+MPH is the main threat. Hail is also possible, and a tornado cannot be ruled out. The timing for the storms are as early as noon lasting until about 5PM.

You want to remain weather aware throughout the afternoon and evening, and Storm Team 11 will keep you updated as updates come in.

