Group of second grade students host fundraiser for St Jude Children’s Hospital

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A group of second-grade students from Lamar opened a lemonade stand for a good cause.

The students opened their lemonade stand on Saturday, June 4th, 2022. People came out and bought lemonade from the children and they raised $800. The money was donated to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. They planned for several months for this fundraiser. The kids would meet at the playground and even at the cafeteria to figure out what they would do. The kids and their parents are very proud of their work.

