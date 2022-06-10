Advertisement

Group of second grade students host fundraiser for St Jude Children’s Hospital

Children raised $800 in total
Tucker Holmes, Maurie Simmons, Maggie Martin, Sawyer Bennett Joyner, Sarah Katherine Simmons,...
Tucker Holmes, Maurie Simmons, Maggie Martin, Sawyer Bennett Joyner, Sarah Katherine Simmons, Josie Schuler, Addy Reese Cusimano, Laykin Dew, and Fiza Lala(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A group of second-grade students from Lamar opened a lemonade stand for a good cause.

The students opened their lemonade stand on Saturday, June 4th, 2022. People came out and bought lemonade from the children and they raised $800. The money was donated to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. They planned for several months for this fundraiser. The kids would meet at the playground and even at the cafeteria to figure out what they would do. The kids and their parents are very proud of their work.

