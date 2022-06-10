Advertisement

Lady Rockets’ Tenly Grisham named Gatorade Mississippi softball player of the year

Grisham signed to Ole Miss to continue playing softball.
By Shahji Adam
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central Lady Rockets’ Tenly Grisham has been named the 2021-22 Gatorade Mississippi softball player of the year.

The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence and high achievement in academics and showing great character on and off the field. Grisham being named the Gatorade softball player of the year in the state of Mississippi has put her name into the Gatorade National softball player of the year consideration, which will be announced in June.

The Senior third baseman and shortstop helped the Neshoba Lady Rockets to a 31-3 record and win their ninth straight 5A state softball championship.

Grisham is the third Neshoba Central Rocket to be the Gatorade Mississippi softball player of the year and recently signed to Ole Miss to continue her softball career.

