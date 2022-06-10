Looking back at unsolved crime: The death of Zy’kerioun Brown

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Shootings in Meridian have taken many young lives this year. But what about unsolved murders that families are still recovering from? WTOK News 11 revisits a homicide case where a 5-year-old boy was shot and killed.

It has been nearly a year since Zy’kerioun Brown’s life was taken in August 2021. Zy’kerioun’s family is still mourning the loss of their child. The boy died after a drive-by shooting on 19th Street and Old Marion Rd. His mother’s car is covered with her son’s face in memory of him.

The Meridian Police Department said Thursday it is following leads of possible suspects.

“The only thing that I can tell right now is that it still is an ongoing case. We have investigators that are looking into leads with possible suspects. I cannot give out any names at the moment because we are still investigating this, but we are diligently out there trying to seek more information on it. The investigators do have names that they are looking at right now,” said Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young.

“I want to get my son justice so he could be able to rest, and we could be able to move forward. The person that did this, I want to let them know that y’all have destroyed a great family. Y’all have destroyed it in so many ways. Words cannot describe how y’all just took an innocent bystander,” said Zy’Kerioun’s mother, Lydia Brown.

There’s still a $12,000 reward offered for information in the shooting death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown. If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

