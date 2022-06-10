Mississippi State releases information on ticket packages and more to kick off the 2022 football season

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mark your calendars now to be part of First Saturday in StarkVegas, Mississippi State football’s exciting 2022 season kickoff event.

This can’t miss weekend features your first chance to Experience StarkVegas for the 2022 season as the Junction officially opens for tailgating, the Dawg Walk makes its way to Davis Wade Stadium, and the Air Raid returns to Scott Field for another exciting season! The weekend will include a variety of events throughout the City of Starkville and on campus, headlined by State’s 6:30 p.m. contest against Memphis under the lights at Davis Wade Stadium.

Beginning today (Wednesday, June 8), fans can secure tickets to MSU’s Sept. 3 season opener via the new First Saturday in StarkVegas four-ticket package which provides an opportunity to enjoy Bulldog Football for a great price point. For only $59, fans will receive a parking pass and four tickets with seats located in the upper east side of the venue, which features an enclosed, air-conditioned fan concourse.

The $59 First Saturday in StarkVegas package cost will only be available at this rate through July 7. The price increases to $69 on Friday, July 8, and goes up to $79 on Monday, Aug. 8.

Further details related to First Saturday, including a full weekend schedule of events can be found at //HailState.com/FirstSaturday. Check back throughout the summer as more events get added to this full-weekend experience in StarkVegas.

Other Available Ticket Opportunities

A number of additional fan-focused ticket options which will be available throughout the summer will provide opportunities to attend all seven home games at Davis Wade in 2022.

Not ready to commit to a full season ticket package? A pair of FLEX plans will soon be available which provide the best options in fan flexibility and pricing. Beginning Wednesday, June 22, fans will be able to purchase either a FLEX Premier or FLEX Value plan.

FLEX packages provide a designated number of “admissions” to be used at the desire of the purchaser. This means, a FLEX ticket holder may choose to use multiple vouchers for one game to bring along friends, or spread them out as one admission per game throughout the season.

The FLEX Premier plan provides the opportunity to redeem admissions for entry to any of Mississippi State’s seven home games during the 2022 season, while the FLEX Value plan may be used for MSU’s games against Memphis, Bowling Green, Texas A&M, Arkansas and East Tennessee State.

The first level of each package includes six admissions, redeemable for upper east side seats. FLEX Premier is $150 for six admissions, while FLEX Value is $90 for six admissions.

Traditional season tickets remain on sale, with lower-level inventory available for purchase! Upper-level season tickets start at only $225, while lower-level inventory begins at $380. The best seats in Davis Wade go to season ticket holders, so take advantage while inventory remains.

Additionally, single-game tickets will also soon go on sale. Bulldog Club members will receive early access to those tickets beginning on Monday, July 25. The general public can buy single-game tickets starting on Monday, August 1.

