Funeral services for Mrs. Edna L. Clay will be held Saturday, June 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Davey Wilkinson officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Edna L. Clay, 89, of Lauderdale, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

She is survived by her children, Warren Clay (Phyllis) and Carrie Clay; grandchildren, Thomas Clay (Jennifer); two great-granddaughters, Ashton Brooke Clay and Addison Kate Clay; and a niece, Susan Orleans.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde H. Clay; her siblings; and her parents, Frank and Martha Warren.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.