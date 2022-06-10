Nice this weekend, but Dangerous Heat is up next

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Improving weather as we go through the evening. Rain tapers off to only spotty showers south of I-20, and temps will fall into the mid 60s overnight. The start of your weekend looks good for outdoor plans. Isolated showers are possible in our area, but rainier conditions will be closer towards the coast along a stalled frontal boundary. Highs for Saturday will be seasonably hot in the low 90s.

Unseasonably hot weather kicks-off starting Sunday as an upper-level ridge of high pressure builds over our region. It’s basically called a “Heat Dome,” where we will bake in the mid 90s...and showers will be hit/miss and hard to find. It’ll also be very muggy during this time with dew points in the low 70s. So, high heat plus huimidity will lead to Dangerous Heat across our area...with heat indices around 105 degrees. This pattern will be in place for a series of days...lasting throughout much of next week. So. please review these Heat Safety tips: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat ... Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for the latest.

Beach Forecast:

There will be a chance for hit & miss showers at the MS/AL/FL Gulf coast this weekend. Expect to see the Yellow Flags due to a Moderate Rip Current risk. However, take heed to whatever flag color is posted as there could be changes.

