Tigers crowned high school baseball State Games champions

The Southeast Lauderdale tigers baseball team beat the Choctaw Central Warriors 14-1 to be crowned the State Games champions for high school baseball.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southeast Lauderdale tigers baseball team beat the Choctaw Central Warriors 14-1 to be crowned the State Games champions for high school baseball.

Southeast started this game off red hot at Tiger field as by the end of the first inning, the Tigers were up 5-0 against the Warriors. By the start of the 4th inning, Southeast Lauderdale had more than crossed the double digit mark as they lead 14-1, which would be the final score.

“We had a good time, the kids had a good time. It was a lot of fun for them and that’s what we wanted to do,” Southeast Lauderdale baseball head coach Shay Cooper said. “This will be the only games we play this summer, so they enjoyed it and we’re excited about it, so that’s fun to see them enjoying getting to play.

The Tigers have a young baseball team and this competitive tournament was also a way to see how the upcoming season will go for Southeast.

“We got a good group of kids right now and we are proud of them and we look forward to the next two to three baseball seasons with them,” Cooper said.

Another congratulations to Southeast Lauderdale and a congratulations to Choctaw Central baseball for making it to the finals of the State Games.

