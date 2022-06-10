Tigers crowned high school baseball State Games champions

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southeast Lauderdale tigers baseball team beat the Choctaw Central Warriors 14-1 to be crowned the State Games champions for high school baseball.

Southeast started this game off red hot at Tiger field as by the end of the first inning, the Tigers were up 5-0 against the Warriors. By the start of the 4th inning, Southeast Lauderdale had more than crossed the double digit mark as they lead 14-1, which would be the final score.

“We had a good time, the kids had a good time. It was a lot of fun for them and that’s what we wanted to do,” Southeast Lauderdale baseball head coach Shay Cooper said. “This will be the only games we play this summer, so they enjoyed it and we’re excited about it, so that’s fun to see them enjoying getting to play.

Tiger win and are your 2022 State Games of Mississippi High School Tournament Champions!



The Tigers defeated Choctaw Central 14-1! That concludes our summer season! We’ll see you in August! #Tigers pic.twitter.com/OOjAaDUIzv — Southeast Lauderdale Tigers Baseball (@SELTigerBSB) June 10, 2022

The Tigers have a young baseball team and this competitive tournament was also a way to see how the upcoming season will go for Southeast.

“We got a good group of kids right now and we are proud of them and we look forward to the next two to three baseball seasons with them,” Cooper said.

Another congratulations to Southeast Lauderdale and a congratulations to Choctaw Central baseball for making it to the finals of the State Games.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.