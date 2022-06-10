UAB’s longest surviving COVID patient finally goes home after nearly a year in the hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB’s longest surviving COVID patient is finally going home almost a year after he went into the hospital, and he spoke exclusively to WBRC.

Danny Mills has been in the hospital fighting for his life since July of last year.

It’s been a long road to recovery, but he’s thankful to be alive, and outside the four walls of a hospital.

Friday, June 10th, 2022 is the day Danny Mills, his wife, Heather, and their three children have been waiting on for 330 days.

He’s finally going home after a long and hard-fought battle with COVID-19.

But they’ll never forget the day that started this 330-day journey; July 15th, 2021.

“Well, I’d been feeling bad for a couple days before that and it finally got to the point where I was having trouble breathing and I told the wife I said I wanna go in the hospital,” Danny recalled.

“We went and got one of the little finger pulsometers and it showed a pretty low reading on his oxygen levels, so that’s when we decided,” Heather said.

Danny was admitted to Northport Medical Center believing he’d only be there a short time.

“The funny part is, one of the doctors at Northport came in and told me, he said, ‘Expect to be in ICU for seven days.’ And I thought to myself, ‘Seven days! I can’t be out of work seven days.’ They showed me,” Danny quipped.

Danny and Heather managed to find humor in the serious situation.

But that week turned into two, and while Danny did eventually leave Northport as doctors predicted, it was only to be admitted to UAB Hospital where he’d spend the next 315 days.

“We went from thinking we’d be there a couple of days to not knowing if…if I’d ever get to see him again,” Heather said.

But she held on to her faith praying Danny home.

“We’re grateful for what was done and for the gift of life,” said Danny and Heather.

“I want to sit down and have a meal all together. It’s been way too long,” Danny said.

Danny has made remarkable strides, but he said he still has a long way to go.

Doctors want to continue monitoring his condition, so he’ll be staying at Red Mountain Grace for the next six weeks, so he can be close to hospital.

