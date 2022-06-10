Advertisement

USFL to hold final youth football skills clinic at Legion Field

USFL free skills clinic
USFL free skills clinic(USFL)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The USFL announced they will host their final free youth football skills clinic of the season at Legion Field on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 1-12p.m.

The clinic is for kids ages five to 13 years old and is free. At the clinic, children will learn from coaches and players on using team drills in offensive and defensive strategies.

“We’ve hosted hundreds of Birmingham-area youth at our youth clinics and are equally excited to host hundreds more at our final clinic of the season,” said Darryl Johnston, Executive Vice President of Football Operations. “It’s always a lot of fun to work with the kids because they are always eager to learn and interact with players and coaches.”

Registration for the football clinics can be completed through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/usfl-youth-skills-clinic-iii-tickets-358592839837.

The completed registration is due by June 10th at noon.

