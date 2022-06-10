Advertisement

UWA’s women’s rodeo team heads to the College National finals for the first time since the 2005-2006 season

West Alabama's women's rodeo team is preparing for the College National Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.
West Alabama's women's rodeo team is preparing for the College National Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.(UWA Athletics)
By Sydney Wicker
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASPER, Wyo. (WTOK) - The West Alabama women’s rodeo team will be competing in the College National Finals Rodeo for the first time since the 2005-2006 season.

The College National Finals Rodeo will start on Sunday June 12th and will go until June 18th in Casper, Wyoming.

Heather McLaughlin, Rebecca St. Martin, Bethany Stallons and Joanna Hammett will be compete at the national finals.

During the season the UWA rodeo team won five total competitions.

Heather McLaughlin won the Ozark Region women’s all around champion by putting up 1,602 points during the season. She won the Ozark Region Goat tying Champion with 1,255 points.

Rebecca St. Martin earned the horse of the year title with her horse, Checks. Martin also finished second in the barrel racing event in the Ozark Region.

Bethany Stallons finished the seasons second place in the breakaway roping event with 495 points.

Joanna Hammett finished in 6th place at the Ozark Region in the goat tying event.

Chase Graves is the only member from the men’s rodeo team to qualify for Nationals and he will compete in the team roping event.

The College National Finals Rodeo will be aired on ESPN3 on June 12-June 18th. WTOK will provide updates when they happen.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In an exclusive, Dante Bender told News 11's Tom Williams he did not commit the crimes.
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
Meridian police officer from Tuscaloosa shot and killed in the line of duty
Meridian police officer from Tuscaloosa shot and killed in the line of duty
Memorial candle
Gluckstadt chief recalls working with fallen Meridian police officer
The threat for severe storms with damaging wind is increasing
First Alert Weather Day for Friday
Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage...
Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month

Latest News

Grisham signed to Ole Miss to continue playing softball.
Lady Rockets’ Tenly Grisham named Gatorade Mississippi softball player of the year
News 11 Sports
The Southeast Lauderdale tigers baseball team beat the Choctaw Central Warriors 14-1 to be...
Tigers crowned high school baseball State Games champions
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball...
Fried, Braves beat Pirates 3-1 for 8th straight win