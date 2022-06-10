UWA’s women’s rodeo team heads to the College National finals for the first time since the 2005-2006 season

CASPER, Wyo. (WTOK) - The West Alabama women’s rodeo team will be competing in the College National Finals Rodeo for the first time since the 2005-2006 season.

The College National Finals Rodeo will start on Sunday June 12th and will go until June 18th in Casper, Wyoming.

Heather McLaughlin, Rebecca St. Martin, Bethany Stallons and Joanna Hammett will be compete at the national finals.

During the season the UWA rodeo team won five total competitions.

Heather McLaughlin won the Ozark Region women’s all around champion by putting up 1,602 points during the season. She won the Ozark Region Goat tying Champion with 1,255 points.

Rebecca St. Martin earned the horse of the year title with her horse, Checks. Martin also finished second in the barrel racing event in the Ozark Region.

Bethany Stallons finished the seasons second place in the breakaway roping event with 495 points.

Joanna Hammett finished in 6th place at the Ozark Region in the goat tying event.

Chase Graves is the only member from the men’s rodeo team to qualify for Nationals and he will compete in the team roping event.

The College National Finals Rodeo will be aired on ESPN3 on June 12-June 18th. WTOK will provide updates when they happen.

