Bars and restaurants prepare for heavy Super Regional crowd

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Last time Ole Miss faced Southern Miss at Pete Taylor Park, fans broke the single game attendance record.

With a trip to the College World Series on the line, the crowd in Hattiesburg is expected to be even larger this time.

Since the Super Regional is sold out, many local bars and restaurants are taking extra precautions to prepare for the heavy crowds.

“We are bringing in extra staffing for the weekend to help us through,” said Brandon Laird, kitchen manager at 4th Street Bar. “We’ve ordered extra food, extra ingredients. We’re going to offer some different specials than normal through the weekend like sliders and things like that, and mostly it’s just over preparing really.”

Restaurants are raising their pars for food, ensuring that their ballgame staples stay in stock.

“Nachos, wings and burgers, fly out the door during weekends like this, and we have great ingredients for all of those,” said Laird. “We sell a lot of those anyway.”

Cliff Russum, owner of Mugshots Hattiesburg, said his establishment is also preparing for the big weekend.

“We are burgers and beer, it can’t get any better than that for some baseball and you know we’re certainly staffed up ready to roll,” said Russum.

The success of Southern Miss baseball is felt throughout the city, especially in local business.

“We’re so excited and so proud of Coach Berry, those guys and what they’ve done for the city and the local businesses,” said Russum. “It’s amazing what they’ve done and we’re so supportive of them. We’ll have the game certainly on the big screens here with the with the volume ready to roll so should be a great atmosphere here this weekend.”

Super Regional play for Ole Miss-Southern Miss starts Saturday, June 11, with first pitch at 3 p.m.

