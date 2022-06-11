Community comes together to pray for the city

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The community is hoping to lift the darkness surrounding the city.

Many members of the community came out to the City Hall lawn to pray for the city after the senseless crime that happened on Thursday. People are feeling lost and hurt in the wake of a tragedy like this. They hope that this day of prayer will bring more of the community together. They’re also hoping that there will be less division in the community going forward.

I’m hoping that his death is not in vain. I hope that people will realize it’s time for us to come together. The crime here has gotten so out of hand. It’s time for us to forget about division, politics, and all. It’s time for us to love one another.

They hope to have a community-wide prayer on the City Hall lawn every Saturday Morning after next weekend’s Juneteenth Celebration.

