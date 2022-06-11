Community comes together to pray for the city
Group gathered on City Hall lawn
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The community is hoping to lift the darkness surrounding the city.
Many members of the community came out to the City Hall lawn to pray for the city after the senseless crime that happened on Thursday. People are feeling lost and hurt in the wake of a tragedy like this. They hope that this day of prayer will bring more of the community together. They’re also hoping that there will be less division in the community going forward.
They hope to have a community-wide prayer on the City Hall lawn every Saturday Morning after next weekend’s Juneteenth Celebration.
