Advertisement

Community comes together to pray for the city

Group gathered on City Hall lawn
Prayer on City Hall lawn
Prayer on City Hall lawn(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The community is hoping to lift the darkness surrounding the city.

Many members of the community came out to the City Hall lawn to pray for the city after the senseless crime that happened on Thursday. People are feeling lost and hurt in the wake of a tragedy like this. They hope that this day of prayer will bring more of the community together. They’re also hoping that there will be less division in the community going forward.

They hope to have a community-wide prayer on the City Hall lawn every Saturday Morning after next weekend’s Juneteenth Celebration.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In an exclusive, Dante Bender told News 11's Tom Williams he did not commit the crimes.
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
Officials said Meridian police officer Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, has been shot and...
Meridian police officer from Tuscaloosa shot and killed in the line of duty
Memorial candle
Gluckstadt chief recalls working with fallen Meridian police officer
Neighbors reacted the the tragic death of a police officer and an expectant mother.
Neighbors speak out about Thursday fatal shooting
Meridian police officer Kennis Croom
Slain officer’s father gives statement on son’s life-saving gift

Latest News

Tucker Holmes, Maurie Simmons, Maggie Martin, Sawyer Bennett Joyner, Sarah Katherine Simmons,...
Group of second grade students host fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Hospital
Bonita Lakes
Lower lake at Bonita dropped for dam inspection
World Changers is helping renovate a house in Meridian.
World Changers are back in Meridian
Starbucks opens at Threefoot Hotel
Excited customers flock to new Starbucks at Threefoot Hotel