Advertisement

Mississippi congressman takes front and center lead at January 6 committee hearing

(WLBT)
By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s a lot of talk about the primetime January 6th committee public hearing, and some of that links back to the magnolia state.

Front and center leading the primetime January 6th committee hearing was Mississippi’s District 2 Congressman Bennie Thompson.

“I am from a part of the country where people justified the actions of slavery, the Ku Klux Klan, and lynching,” Thompson said in his opening remarks of the hearing Thursday night. “I’m reminded of that dark history as I hear voices today try and justify the actions of the insurrectionists on January 6th, 2021.”

“I didn’t appreciate those comments about, you know, trying to say, if you disagree with this committee, that somehow you’re racist, that’s not the case,” said Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson. “I’m not a racist. I love everybody.”

Nearly 12 hours on the dot before the start of the hearing, Mississippi Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson shared this link in a tweet asking people to watch a documentary called 2,000 Mules.

“They’ve spent all this time looking at blaming, blaming, blaming for what happened on January 6th, instead of actually looking at what did happen on election night,” added Gipson. “And I think we do have evidence. I think that documentary, if you watch it, will change your mind about what really did go on.”

“Donald Trump lost the Presidential election in 2020,” said Thompson in the hearing. “The American people voted him out of office. It was not because of a rigged system. It was not because of voter fraud.”

Thompson was direct in his language throughout the hearing.

“Ultimately, Donald Trump—the President of the United States—spurred a mob of domestic enemies of the Constitution to march down the Capitol and subvert American democracy,” added Thompson.

Gipson admits he watched the hearing. But says there was no coincidence in why he shared the documentary earlier in the day.

“I’m no conspiracy theorist, but I got a little common sense,” said Gipson. “And I think that’s what people ought to look at. And I wish they would quit wasting our time with this January 6th primetime witch hunt, is what it is, and get back to business to be in Congress as they ought to be.”

The next hearing is scheduled for Monday morning.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In an exclusive, Dante Bender told News 11's Tom Williams he did not commit the crimes.
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
Officials said Meridian police officer Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, has been shot and...
Meridian police officer from Tuscaloosa shot and killed in the line of duty
Memorial candle
Gluckstadt chief recalls working with fallen Meridian police officer
Neighbors reacted the the tragic death of a police officer and an expectant mother.
Neighbors speak out about Thursday fatal shooting
Terrence King is accused of killing a co-worker outside a McDonald's on Hampton in the City of...
McDonald’s employee in custody for allegedly killing co-worker, statement says

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Katie Britt for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat.
Former President Donald Trump endorses Katie Britt for U.S. Senate
Mo Canady with the National Association of School Resource Officers said that is what SROs are...
National Association of School Resource Officers comments on officer involved shooting outside Gadsden elementary school
Meridian, Mississippi Police Officer Kennis Croom’s body was escorted back to Tuscaloosa Friday...
Hundreds honor fallen officer at Tuscaloosa County procession
Meridian police officer Kennis Croom
Slain officer’s father gives statement on son’s life-saving gift
Officials said Meridian police officer Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, has been shot and...
Meridian police officer from Tuscaloosa shot and killed in the line of duty