Neighbors speak out about Thursday fatal shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The death of a Meridian police officer and a pregnant woman has people on edge.

A crowd of people witnessed the aftermath of the shooting Thursday. We revisited the West Gate Hills neighborhood and talked with people who said they’re not happy with the violence in the city. One woman shared how she knew Kennis Croom and why she calls him a hero.

“It really needs to stop. It comes from the head. All these officials that we voted in, what are y’all doing? What are y’all doing with these guns? Too many cases are not being solved,” said Joanne Ruffin.

“It’s senseless,” said a local man who didn’t want to give his name. “That young lady didn’t deserve what happened to her, and neither did that unborn child or the babies in the house. The officer set out his day to go on duty, to go back home, but he didn’t get to go home. Nothing is going to stop until they get a grip on the illegal guns that are going around.”

One local woman said Kennis Croom was a hero to her.

”He was and officer for my own domestic violence case. From the moment he handled it, on and off, he was helpful to me. He was beneficial,” said Dolores’s Anderson. “He became a close confidante. He was probably one of the best men that I can say I have met. Didn’t drink. Didn’t smoke. Highly educated, bachelor’s and master’s. He cared. I think that’s the difference. He cared.”

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.