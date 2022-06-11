Advertisement

Ole Miss blanks USM to open Super Regional play

Ole Miss drubbed Southern Miss 10-0 in the opening game of the Hattiesburg Super Regional.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Mississippi carried over the pitching that dominated the Coral Gables Regional last weekend into Saturday’s Hattiesburg Super Regional.

And when the Rebels’ bats splashed a broadside of seven runs on the scoreboard at Pete Taylor Park in the top of the sixth inning, the opening game of the the best-of-three series became one-sided very quickly.

Ole Miss starting pitcher Dylan DeLucia and reliever Jack Doughtery checked the Golden Eagles on four hits and the Rebels collected 10 hits and eight walks from USM pitching on their way to a 10-0 win.

Ole Miss (36-22) needs just one more to secure its first trip to the College World Series since 2014.

USM (47-18) is now faced with a winner-take-all situation when the teams return to the diamond at 3 p.m. Sunday for the super regional’s second game.

The Golden Eagles have some recent experience to draw from, facing three, consecutive win-or-go-home baseball games last weekend in winning the Hattiesburg NCAA Regional.

Should USM win Sunday, the teams would meet in a third and deciding game Monday at time to not yet determined.

DeLucia pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits. He walked two, struck out nine.

Doughtery finished off the shutout, striking out one batter over 3 1/3 hitless innings.

USM starter Hurston Waldrep took the loos, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits over five innings. He walked four, struck out 12.

