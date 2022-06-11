Advertisement

Ole Miss thumps USM, takes series lead with 10-0 win

Jacob Gonzalez and Peyton Chatagnier celebrate a run
Jacob Gonzalez and Peyton Chatagnier celebrate a run(WLBT | WLBT Sports)
By Dylan Jones
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the Ole Miss Rebels shutout the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 10-0 to take a 1-0 lead in the Hattiesburg Super Regional, placing themselves just one win away from advancing to the College World Series.

After both teams failed to cash in on runners in scoring position during the first two innings, Ole Miss would score the first runs of the game in the top of the third inning after two walks were followed by a 1-run RBI single from senior phenom Tim Elko (Lutz, Fla.). Kemp Alderman (Decatur) would score the team’s second run via sacrifice fly later in the inning.

The Rebels would tally on one more run during the next inning after a ground-rule double from infielder Peyton Chatagnier (Cypress, Tex.) allowed Garrett Wood (Claremore, Okla.) to earn his first RBI of the year on a double into right field.

A summarization of Southern Miss’ offense could be witnessed in the bottom of the 5th inning when the review of a Reece Ewing (Mobile, Ala.) grand slam determined the ball drifted just inches foul. The at-bat would later result in a swinging strikeout, leaving runners stranded at all bases.

Things would only get worse for the team during the next inning.

Ole Miss would assert its dominance in the top of the sixth, as the team steamrolled its way through four different Golden Eagle pitchers to rattle on seven more runs. Neither team would score for the rest of the game.

Ole Miss pitcher Dylan DeLucia (Port Orange, Fla.) is credited with his seventh win on the year after going 5 2/3 innings while allowing just four hits and fanning nine batters. Tim Elko finished 2-for-5 at the plate including a double and a team high 3 RBIs.

For Southern Miss, Hurston Waldrep (Thomasville, Ga.) allowed 6 hits for 5 runs despite picking up 12 strikeouts over the course of 5 innings pitched. Designated hitter Slade Wilks (Columbia) served as one of the team’s few bright spots at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double.

Game 2 will take place on Sunday at 3pm and will be televised on ESPN2 and ESPNU. If necessary, Game 3 will be held on Monday at 3pm.

